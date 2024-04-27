Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra moved to the United States Of America to pursue a career in Hollywood. The actress had previously shared that she had to move industries because she was sidelined in Bollywood and had ‘beef’ with certain people. In a new interview, the Fashion actress recalls the hardships she faced while starting from scratch in the West. She called the phase the most daunting time of her life and a ‘dark phase’.

What did Priyanka Chopra say about her Hollywood career?

In a conversation with Cavanaugh James on his podcast, Read The Room, Priyanka Chopra shared that coming to Hollywood was like ‘starting again’ from the beginning. She added, “ I had featured on the cover of a certain magazine six times in my country, but in the US, they wouldn't even take a meeting with me. That took a lot.” However, the actress, who always advocates for perseverance, stated that the experience only humbled her and helped her be better.

A file photo of Priyanka Chopra | Image: IMDb

The Fashion actress said, “I was like I am not going to be upset by it, or I am not going to say that's a closed door, I am going to navigate something else.” She shared that she did not take pride in being a leading lady which is what helped her find her footing in Hollywood. The actress was last seen in the romantic drama Love Again.

Priyanka Chopra blames favouritism for being rejected from movies

In the same conversation, Priyanka shared that she is no stranger to facing rejection. The actress recalled a particular incident where she was rejected because ‘someone’s girlfriend’ was cast in her place. The actress said, “I have seen so much rejection in the movie industry for so many reasons. Whether I wasn’t right for the role, whether it was favouritism, whether it was that somebody’s girlfriend was cast, there are so many reasons it happened. I made peace a long time ago.” However, she did not mention if the incident happened in Bollywood or Hollywood.

A file photo of Priyanka Chopra | Image: Instagram

She also shared that as an actor validation is very important and that rejection is hard to deal with. She added, “It’s hard. Especially in a job based on validation. Whether it is how many people come and watch your movie or what your director thinks about your performance or what your casting agent thinks, it is all subjective.” However, she concluded that she made peace with rejection and always tried to better herself to find more work.

