PeeCee Stopped Working With Akshay After Dating Rumours Became 'Bone Of Contention' In His Marriage?

Priyanka Chopra is married to American singer and actor Nick Jonas and has a baby girl. However, there was a time when she was linked to several other celebrities, including Akshay Kumar . Rumours of her dating Akshay circulated to the extent that Khiladi Kumar backed out from a film, but neither of them ever confirmed it. Recently, an old interview of Priyanka has resurfaced where she mentioned that not working with Akshay made life easier.

When Priyanka Chopra spoke about not working with Akshay Kumar due to dating rumours

In an old interview with a reality show journalist, Priyanka spoke about not working with Akshay Kumar because it made life easier and she didn't want to be the bone of contention in someone's happy situation. Priyanka answered when asked about why she stopped working with Akshay Kumar. Priyanka said, “Maybe it makes life more easier, I prefer that.”

The 2005 film Barsaat, featuring Bobby Deol as the lead, was initially offered to Akshay Kumar. He had even filmed a song with Priyanka Chopra for the movie, but he later withdrew due to rising rumours.

When Director Suneel Darshan revealed that Akshay and Priyanka’s rumours affected his marriage

In the same video, director Suneel Darshan revealed that Akshay walked out of the project at the last moment after rumours of his affair with Priyanka affected his marriage with Twinkle Khanna.

In a discussion on the YouTube channel Friday Talkies, Suneel recalled, “Akshay Kumar was the hero of Barsaat. As the film started, he faced some ‘ajeeb sa problem‘ with his wife. Barsaat had already started shooting with Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. The film was supposed to be shot in one schedule and five days before the schedule, Akshay called me and asked me to meet. While I was on the way to meet Akshay, Bobby’s manager called me and asked me to make a film with him. I told him to wait.”

File photo of Akshay Kumar | Image: X