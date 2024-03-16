×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Share First Photos From Their Wedding In Delhi

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot on March 15 in Delhi. The actors shared photos from their special day on March 16.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda
Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda | Image:Pulkit Samrat/Instagram
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who tied the knot on March 15 in Delhi, shared the first photos from their wedding on Saturday. In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared four photos, giving a glimpse of their fairytale wedding. Sharing the photos on March 16, the couple wrote, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

What did the bride and groom wear for their wedding?

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda opted for traditional outfits.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 13:13 IST

