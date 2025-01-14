Punishing The Wrong Sharma: Anushka-Virat Fans Slam BCCI For Proposing Stricter Rules Against WAGs Accompanying Cricketers

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly tightened the reins following the Men's Indian Cricket Team's unsatisfactory performance at the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As per multiple reports doing the rounds, wives and families of cricketers cannot accompany the player for more than two weeks on a tour of over 45 days. In fact, if the duration of the tour is less than 45 days, then the wives or families could only be permitted to be with the player for a week. The players have also been advised to travel separately to the match venues and not with their partners. This proposal does not sit well with social media users, especially fans of Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty and Ritika Sajdeh who are often spotted at the stands to cheer for their spouses and the Indian team.

Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli fans do not welcome BCCI decision

Following the news of stricter rules being put in place by the BCCI, netizens took to social media to express their clear dissent for the same. Social media users pointed out the pattern of cricket fans and even authorities of shifting the blame on WAGs (Wives and girlfriends of sportsmen) rather than reprimanding the players themselves for the bad performance. Some even labelled the cricketing authorities' decision as ‘misogynistic’.

Social media users support Anushka Sharma against BCCI | Image: X



Social media users have stressed that not allowing Anushka Sharma and other spouses of cricket players is not a solution to a consistent flop show. Fans of the Rab Ne Di Jodi actress argued that she put her career on the back burner to take care of her family and support her husband's career, only to face such heat from BCCI. Some other commenters stated that travelling from city to city with Virat Kohli and her two young children is no picnic for the actress as well, but nevertheless, she does it for the moments with her family. A post stressed that it BCCI confused the captain Rohit Sharma with Anushka Sharma, which must have led them to come to the decision. Several posts accusing the authorities of shifting blame on WAGs rather than the player itself have gone viral online.

Comments supporting BCCI's decision also go viral

While a section of social media has condemned the recommendations made by BCCI, some have hailed it. Fans of the sport believe that with their spouses and partners not around, players can spend more time practising and honing their skills. Viewers of the sport quipped that with fewer actresses in the stand, the cameraman will focus on broadcasting the game rather than their reactions.

Social media users supporting BCCI | Image: X