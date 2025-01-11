Punjab 95: Meet The Slain Sikh Activist, Jaswant Singh Khalra On Whom Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Is Based On

Who Is Jaswant Singh Kalra?: Diljit Dosanjh unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Punjab 95 today, January 10. The singer cum actor took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from the set of the movie. The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Diljit Dosanjh shares first look from Punjab 95

On Saturday, Diljit took to his Instagram, and shared an array of pictures in which he can be seen in his character from the film. He wrote in the caption, “I Challenge the Darkness. Punjab 95”. In the first image, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen sitting on the floor in a raw and rugged look, dressed in a simple kurta and turban. His bloodied and bruised face conveys a powerful sense of pain and resilience.

Another photo gives a glimpse into Khalra's personal life, showing Diljit as Khalra, posing with two children, offering a heartfelt preview of the activist's real-life journey.

Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra?

As per IANS, Jaswant Singh Khalra was the director of a bank in the city of Amritsar in Punjab during the militancy period in Punjab. Following Operation Blue Star, the assassination of Indira Gandhi, and the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots, the police were empowered to detain suspects for any reason, ostensibly as suspected terrorists. The police were accused of killing unarmed suspects in staged shootouts and burning thousands of dead bodies to cover up the murders. Khalra was investigating four major cases at one time and continued to collect evidence and witnesses. More details about the activist will reportedly be explored in the film. The activist was assassinated on September 6, 1995.



A file photo of Diljit Dosanjh from the movie | Image: IMDb

The Central Board of Film Certification in India had proposed 120 cuts in Punjab 95 to the makers. There was no certainty over the exhibition of the film given its sensitive subject matter. However, following Diljit’s meteoric rise and global attention, it seems that the film will be finally able to see the light of day. Taking to his Instagram account the singer wrote, “February 2025” hinting that the movie will hit the big screens in the next month.