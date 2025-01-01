Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Allu Arjun Starrer Shows Growth On New Year's Eve

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: The Allu Arjun starrer has unfolded a rampage at the box office. A sequel to the 2021 film, the actioner has been breaking records ever since its release on December 5. Despite controversies and new releases, the movie has refused to slow down at the ticketing counter. The Sukumar directorial has become the highest-grossing Indian movie ever.

Pushpa 2: The Rule maintains a stronghold at domestic box office

Pushpa 2 opened to nearly ₹200 crore, which set a record in itself. With positive word of mouth and a family-friendly story, the movie continued to gain positive business. In the first week, the film raked in ₹725.8 crore in India.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule | Image: X

Pushpa 2 collected ₹264.8 crore in the second week of its theatrical run. In the thrid week, the actioner raked ₹129.5 crore in India. The movie is going strong in the fourth week as well. On the occasion of New Year's eve (fourth Tuesday), Pushpa 2 collected ₹7.8 crore. The movie has amassed a total of ₹1171.6 crore in India.

Pushpa 2: The Rule surpasses Baahubali 2, KGF 2, RRR and Kalki 2898 AD to become India's highest grosser

Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the highest-grossing Indian film in the history of cinema. The Allu Arjun starrer surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which raked ₹1030.42 crore in India. This is followed by KGF Chapter 2 which earned ₹859.9 crore, RRR which collected ₹782.2 crore.



Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule | Image: IMDb