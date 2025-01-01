Published 20:31 IST, January 1st 2025
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Allu Arjun Starrer Shows Growth On New Year's Eve
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: The Allu Arjun starrer has been shattering records ever since release. On New Year's eve, the film saw further growth in biz.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: The Allu Arjun starrer has unfolded a rampage at the box office. A sequel to the 2021 film, the actioner has been breaking records ever since its release on December 5. Despite controversies and new releases, the movie has refused to slow down at the ticketing counter. The Sukumar directorial has become the highest-grossing Indian movie ever.
Pushpa 2: The Rule maintains a stronghold at domestic box office
Pushpa 2 opened to nearly ₹200 crore, which set a record in itself. With positive word of mouth and a family-friendly story, the movie continued to gain positive business. In the first week, the film raked in ₹725.8 crore in India.
Pushpa 2 collected ₹264.8 crore in the second week of its theatrical run. In the thrid week, the actioner raked ₹129.5 crore in India. The movie is going strong in the fourth week as well. On the occasion of New Year's eve (fourth Tuesday), Pushpa 2 collected ₹7.8 crore. The movie has amassed a total of ₹1171.6 crore in India.
Pushpa 2: The Rule surpasses Baahubali 2, KGF 2, RRR and Kalki 2898 AD to become India's highest grosser
Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the highest-grossing Indian film in the history of cinema. The Allu Arjun starrer surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which raked ₹1030.42 crore in India. This is followed by KGF Chapter 2 which earned ₹859.9 crore, RRR which collected ₹782.2 crore.
Pushpa 2 is steadily approaching the all-time box office high set by Aamir Khan's Dangal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this sports drama hit theatres in 2016. According to a post by Mythri Movie Makers on Instagram, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has earned approximately ₹1760 crore worldwide within 25 days. In comparison, Aamir's Dangal amassed ₹2070.3 crore globally, as reported by Sacnilk.
