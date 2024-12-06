Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Hindi): Allu Arjun Starrer Dethrones Jawan, Racks In ₹70.3 Cr

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Hindi: Allu Arjun , Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has created a history at the box office in India on its opening day. It has become the all-time biggest opener by beating SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. However, not just in India, it has also set a new record on its opening day at the box office in Hindi, and interestingly it has broken the record of Jawan (originally a Hindi release).

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection (Hindi) day 1

Sukumar's directorial has racked up ₹70.3 crores at the box office on its opening day, an all-time biggest opening in the Hindi language. Pushpa 2 is a pan-India film which was originally released in Telugu and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada languages. Interestingly, it was able to beat the Hindi movie Jawan (also released in other regional languages) starring SRK and Nayanthara. Upon release, the action drama earned ₹64 crore at the box office in Hindi.

Not just Jawan, it has also beaten the Hindi dubbed version of Kalki 2898 AD (originally a Telugu release). Prabhas starred racked in ₹22.5 crore on its opening day at the box office, while the total was ₹95.3 crore.

<i>(Pushpa 2 beats Jawan to become biggest opener Hindi movie | Image: IMdb)</i>

Seeing the trend, Pushpa 2 is set for an earth-shattering theatrical run in North India in the following days. It is likely to be the fastest movie to enter ₹100 crore club in the Hindi dubbed version in the opening weekend. It is the biggest opening for a South Indian movie at the Hindi box office.

<i>(A still from Pushpa | Image: Instagram)</i>

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection day 1 in India