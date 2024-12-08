Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 3: Allu Arjun Starrer Becomes Fastest To Earn ₹200 Crore

Pushpa 2 The Rule (Hindi) Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun starrer is unshakable not just at the Indian box office but also in the Hindi dubbed version. It has once again broken the record of Jawan by becoming the fastest Hindi movie to enter ₹200 crore club at the box office. Not just this, it has also beaten Jawan's biggest single-day collection of 71.63 crore net which came on the first Sunday. Seeing the Hindi collection, it seems the audience is enjoying the movie more in the Hindi language than in any other or the Hindi-speaking population is higher than in the other regional languages. All in all, the Hindi dubbed version is enjoying its time in theatres as well as box office.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Hindi box office collection day 3

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the movie minted ₹73.5 crore on Saturday. Adding the 3-day collection, the total of Pushpa 2's Hindi business stands at ₹200.7 crore. The movie had an overall 67.72 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday with the maximum reported in Pune (86 per cent). Seeing the trend, the movie is expected to earn over ₹250 crore in the opening weekend.

In the 2024 record book, Pushpa 2 has beaten Stree 2. How? Both Pushpa 2 and Stree 2 had a Thursday release and while Stree 2 took 5 days to reach ₹200 crore mark, Allu Arjun starrer's Hindi version has earned in just three days. However, Stree 2 benefited from the holidays to post nearly ₹300 crore net in the first week, whereas Pushpa 2 doesn't have that luxury. So it'll be interesting to witness the second installment of the franchise creating a new record at the Hindi box office.

Pushpa 2 The Rule likely to breach ₹400 crore mark on day 4 in India