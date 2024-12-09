Published 10:04 IST, December 9th 2024
Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 4: Allu Arjun Starrer Beats Jawan AGAIN, Mints ₹285.7 Cr
Pushpa 2 The Rule Hindi Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer poses as one of the biggest threats to Jawan's box office record.
Pushpa 2 The Rule Hindi Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun starrer is busy raking in money and recording both at the same time at the box office. In just four days, the movie amassed ₹529.45 crore domestically, becoming the first Indian movie to achieve the milestone. Interestingly, more than Telugu, the Hindi version is minting the money. Just like the opening day, the movie has dethroned Jawan's opening weekend record in Hindi.
Pushpa 2 The Rule Hindi box office collection day 2
Jawan's Hindi version had scored ₹252.08 crore in the opening weekend, while the total was ₹286.16 crore in India. Pushpa 2 has now surpassed Jawan's Hindi record as it minted ₹285.7 crore which is 0.46 crore less than Jawan's domestic collection. On Sunday, Pushpa 2 earned ₹85 crore at the Hindi box office. The movie witnessed an overall 84.25 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, December 8, with the maximum reported in Pune (91.75 per cent).
Pushpa 2 has claimed the title of biggest first weekend total ever in Hindi. This is also the first time when a South Indian movie has crossed ₹200 crore net weekend in Hindi.
Seeing the trend, Pushpa 2 is unlikely to stop after potentially the record-breaking opening weekend. With no release for the next two weeks, the movie is going to enjoy its run in the theatres and might be eyeing the mighty amount of all times.
Pushpa 2 The Rule is eyeing ₹1000 crore in opening week
In just four days, the movie has earned over ₹500 crore in India, and if everything goes well then by the end of the first week, Pushpa 2 might reach ₹1000 crore mark, shattering the records in Indian cinema. While it is around ₹200 crore away to reach the mighty ₹1000 crore club worldwide.
