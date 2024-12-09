Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 4: Allu Arjun Starrer Beats Jawan AGAIN, Mints ₹285.7 Cr

Pushpa 2 The Rule Hindi Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun starrer is busy raking in money and recording both at the same time at the box office. In just four days, the movie amassed ₹529.45 crore domestically, becoming the first Indian movie to achieve the milestone. Interestingly, more than Telugu, the Hindi version is minting the money. Just like the opening day, the movie has dethroned Jawan's opening weekend record in Hindi.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Hindi box office collection day 2

Jawan's Hindi version had scored ₹252.08 crore in the opening weekend, while the total was ₹286.16 crore in India. Pushpa 2 has now surpassed Jawan's Hindi record as it minted ₹285.7 crore which is 0.46 crore less than Jawan's domestic collection. On Sunday, Pushpa 2 earned ₹85 crore at the Hindi box office. The movie witnessed an overall 84.25 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, December 8, with the maximum reported in Pune (91.75 per cent).

Pushpa 2 has claimed the title of biggest first weekend total ever in Hindi. This is also the first time when a South Indian movie has crossed ₹200 crore net weekend in Hindi.

(A poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: Instagram)

Seeing the trend, Pushpa 2 is unlikely to stop after potentially the record-breaking opening weekend. With no release for the next two weeks, the movie is going to enjoy its run in the theatres and might be eyeing the mighty amount of all times.

(Posters of Pushpa 2 and Jawan | Image: Instagram)

Pushpa 2 The Rule is eyeing ₹1000 crore in opening week