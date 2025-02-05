Qubool Hai! Pakistani Actors Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani Tie The Knot, Share Dreamy Wedding Photos

Sanam Teri Kasam star Mawra Hocane and Pakistani star Ameer Gilani in a dreamy ceremony. Photos from their blessed union have gone viral on social media with netizens congratulating the celebrity couple on their union. According to the post shared by Mawra, the couple tied the knot on February 5. Their wedding photos were as dreamy as they come. The newlyweds looked lost in each other's eyes and their love shone through in the images.

Mawra and Ameer look lost in each other's eyes in wedding photos

Mawra Hocane made her Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) and her Pakistani film debut two years later with Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2. She currently features in the hit Pakistani serial Jafaa, in which she plays the role of a doctor. On her wedding day, she looked stunning in a light blue embroidered lehenga. Ameer Gilani looked dashing in a black kurta-pajama.



The hashtag ‘Mawra Ameer Ho Gayi’ also trended on social media as their wedding photos surfaced and went viral.





The newlyweds did their wedding shoot at a fort. The photos saw them hugging and lost in each other's eyes. "Bohat hi piyaaray dono Mashallah (sic)," commented a social media user. Another one wrote, "Congratulations and best wishes."

Mawra and Ameer's relationship: Co-stars to husband and wife

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani have shared the screen in Pakistani television serials like Sabaat and Neem. Their chemistry was always a hit among their fans. Their social media posts and public appearances together fueled dating rumours over the years, though neither of them confirmed or denied their relationship. However, fans continued to ship them as a couple.