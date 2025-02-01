R Madhavan Defends Stalking Scene From Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Amid Backlash, Says 'How Else Would You Approach A Girl...'

Released in 2001, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is one of the cult-classic movies in Bollywood. Years after its release, the movie is still considered one of the best works of actors R Madhavan and Dia Mirza. However, social media users have alleged that the movie has not aged well. While some scenes in the movie could be justified given the time of its making, others have been labelled as downright ‘regressive’ and ‘misogynistic’. The lead actor, R Madhavan, who made his Bollywood debut with the movie, disagrees with the theories floating online. In the latest interview, the actor defended the film and the controversial scenes in it.

R Madhavan defends Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein



In a recent chat with Mashable India, R Madhavan asserted that he does not agree with film critics calling Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein ‘problematic’. He raised problems with people using ‘western yardsticks' to judge everyone in the contemporary times. He added that since childhood they have been taught how to behave with a lady and how to be respectful, which is of utmost respect. He also mentioned that one must be a ‘gentleman’ while rubbishing the concept of red flag and green flag and calling it ‘nikamme logo ka nikamma kaam’.

Defending his character Madhav Shastri in the film, the actor raised a question that if one was to be in love and express it in older times, there was no choice but to follow and stalk them. He mentioned that it is essential to not cross a line and remain respectful. R Madhavan told the publication, “Yeh jo bol rahe hain naa problematic, yeh uss generation ke hain hi nahi jinko pata hi nahi ki agar aap kisi ladki ko pasand karne lagte ho, aur agar aapke mun mein koi khot nahi hai, toh kaise karo?” Talking about his character in the film, the actor shared, “He was a very straightforward aashiq. “Without tracking her, without following her home, you couldn’t contact her. How could anyone do it?"

When Dia Mirza called Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein ahead of its time



Former beauty queen Dia Mirza made her Bollywood acting debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Remembering the film fondly, she mentioned that the romantic drama was ahead of its time. “Firsts are always special but RHTDM is a film that was ahead of its time, and packaged romance in a beautiful story. Apart from being a memorable start to my acting career, it has given me lifelong relationships and friendships that I cherish every day. Even now, it is difficult to believe it has been 18 years since we shot the film,” Dia told IANS.

The film, which also had the hit song Zara Zara, revolved around the characters of Maddy (played by R. Madhavan) and Reena (Dia). It had Maddy impersonating Reena’s love interest Rajeev (Saif Ali Khan) and wooing her. The film, directed by Gautham Menon, was a remake of his Tamil film Minnale.