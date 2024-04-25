R Madhavan Lauds Ajay Devgn’s Generosity, Says He Could Have Taken ‘Meatier Role’ In Shaitaan

Advertisement

R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn headlined the recent supernatural thriller Shaitaan. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film features Madhavan in the role of the antagonist. In a new interview, the 3 Idiots heaped praises on Ajay’s confidence in his art and asserted that being the producer he could have taken the meatier role himself or could have changed the story packaging to make the hero outshine the villain, but he remained true to his craft.

R Madhavan lauds Ajay Devgn’s ‘supreme confidence’

In a recent interaction with Curly Tales, R Madhavan mentioned that he has never worked with a co-star like Ajay Devgn. He further asserted that he learnt so much from the Maidaan actor and also appreciated his generosity. He recalled his wife telling him that no one could do for him, what Ajay did.

The actor said, “Because the level of generosity, his supreme confidence in himself and the product, and his absolute generous nature is something I have learned so much from in the last four months. He is the producer of the film. He could have taken the meatier, the more author-backed role.” He further added that Ajay said true to the script and did assert the dominance of the hero’s character. He concluded by saying, “He could have made sure that his heroism was the one that shone through the film.”

Tera baap yeh tere liye nahi karega: R Madhavan’s wife said to him praising Ajay Devgn

In the same conversation, Madhavan noted how the makers decided to make his character the centre of the movie. He recalled the film not having a title till the time it went on edit and said, “And they come up with the title Shaitaan and make me the shaitaan.” He added that the makers edited the teaser and trailer to make it all about his character.

The actor said, “I am eternally… I mean, I have never meant thank you as much as I say thank you to Ajay sir for this. My wife says, ‘tera baap yeh tere liye nahi karega’ (even your father wouldn’t do this much for you). Although dad would have but it’s just a figure of speech.” The supernatural thriller minted more than ₹100 crore at the domestic box office and will soon be available to stream on Netflix.