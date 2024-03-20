×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

R Madhavan Reveals Rajkumar Hirani Was Asked To Remove Childbirth Scene From 3 Idiots

R Madhavan talked about the scene from 3 Idiots in which the baby is stillborn, and the boys begin chanting "all is well" until the baby miraculously kicks.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
3 Idiots scene
3 Idiots scene | Image:YouTube
  • 2 min read
Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan, remains one of his best films. The movie attempted to strike a balance between humour and a social message, and it was well received by the audience. However, there were those who argued that one of the film's most pivotal scenes should have been deleted. In a recent interview, R Madhavan described how the people around them thought the scene was a "little too much" and advised Hirani to remove it.

Hirani believed the childbirth scene would resonate with the audience

During the interview with Connect FM Canada, R Madhavan talked about the scene from 3 Idiots in which the baby is stillborn, and the boys begin chanting "all is well" until the baby miraculously kicks. Initially, some viewers expressed concern that this scene felt overly commercial and out of sync with the overall tone of the film. However, Rajkumar Hirani stood by his decision to keep the scene in the film intact. He said, "When we showed the film to people, so many people said that the whole film is fine, and is in a different frequency but this is a commercial scene, this is a little too much, remove this and the film will be on the same level then."

Childbirth scene in 3 Idiots | Image: YouTube 

 

"Raju heard everyone, but then he decided suno sabki karo apni (listen to everyone, but do what you want). He kept that scene because he knew that in B and C centers, this will be the scene when people applaud and he was absolutely right," Madhavan further added.

A still from 3 Idiots | Image: X

 

About 3 Idiots

3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, premiered in 2009 and was a huge success. Back then, 3 Idiots became the highest grossing film in the overseas market with collections amounting to Rs 121 crore, as per Box Office report. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

