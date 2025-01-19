Race 4, Jewel Thief, Kartavya And More: 5 Saif Ali Khan Movies Derailed After Stabbing Incident?

Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Jewel Thief next alongside Jaideep Ahlawat | Image: X

Mumbai, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, currently recuperating at a Mumbai hospital after suffering injuries in a knife attack at home, had recently wrapped up filming for his next movie “Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter” and has few other projects lined up.

The 54-year-old actor suffered multiple stab wounds, including on his neck and near the spine, in a brutal attack at his house in Bandra in the early hours of Thursday. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Khan was most recently seen in Jr NTR's "Devara: Part 1", which was released in theatres across the country in September 2024.

The Koratala Siva-directed movie, which featured Khan in the role of the antagonist, marked his debut in Telugu cinema. It also starred Jahnvi Kapoor.

The actor is expected to return for the film's follow-up as well. Though the makers are yet to officially announce the second part.

Khan's upcoming movie is “Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter”, a heist drama. The film, directed by Robbie Grewal, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat.

Pathaan” fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand is producing the upcoming feature with his wife, Mamta Anand, under their banner Marfix Pictures. It reunites Anand and Khan after 17 years. The duo previously collaborated on "Salaam Namaste" and "Ta Ra Rum Pum" .

According to a source, the actor had completed filming for the movie, which is set to release in March 2025.

Besides "Jewel Thief", Khan will be seen in "Kartavya", an upcoming drama from filmmaker Pulkit of "Bhakshak" fame.

"The film with Saif is ready, we are dealing with the release. The producers are the best to comment on the release date," the director told PTI.

In October 2024, veteran film producer Ramesh Taurani had announced that Khan will be returning for the fourth chapter of the "Race" franchise.

Taurani, the founder of production house Tips Films, said "Race 4" will see Khan leading an ensemble cast. The film will go on floors in September, he added.

"Saif will be back in the 'Race' franchise, and we are excited to have him on board. He did a great job in the first two films. The film will boast an ensemble cast, and we are finalizing the script and cast. We haven't finalised the director either. We will announce the film officially before we go on floors, most likely next year,” Taurani had told PTI in an earlier interview.

Known for its high-octane action, glamorous settings, and intricate plots, the franchise began with the 2008 movie "Race", featuring Khan and Akshaye Khanna as two brothers, Ranvir and Rajiv, embroiled in a complex web of betrayal and deceit.

Khan returned for the movie's 2013 sequel, "Race 2", which starred John Abraham as the villain. Both films were commercially successful and received positive reviews from critics.

However, the franchise's third part "Race 3" featured an entirely new cast led by superstar Salman Khan. The film performed poorly at the box office.