Published 22:16 IST, December 13th 2024
Radhika Apte Quietly Welcomes 1st Baby With Benedict Taylor, Breastfeeds Newborn During Work Meet
In October, Radhika Apte debuted her baby bump as she attended the screening of her upcoming film Sister Midnight at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival.
Radhika Apte shares picture with newborn baby | Image: Radhika Apte/Instagram
Radhika Apte quietly welcomed her first child with husband Benedict Taylor. The Scared Games actress posted a photo on Instagram in which she was seen breastfeeding the newborn while on a remote work call. She captioned her candid snap, "First work meeting back after birth with our one week old at my breast (sic)."
