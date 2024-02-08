Advertisement

Radhika Apte took to her social media account to share a series of photos from her troubled travel experience. The actress shared a series of pictures wherein she and her co-passengers can be seen sitting inside a locked door. She shared her experience after her flight was delayed for over 2 and a half hours after the crew did not make it on time. The actress’ post has gone viral on social media.

Radhika Apte stuck without water, loo

On January 13, Radhika Apte took to her social media account to share her ordeal on her recent travel. While the destination of her travel is unknown, the actress blasted the airport security staff and airlines for not giving adequate information and leaving the passengers hanging. She shared that several passengers like the elderly and children are also locked and suffering with her.

Radhika opened her note by writing, “I had to post this!”. Though she did not name the airline or the airport she was stranded in, she penned a note on how the callous attitude of the staff has cost the passengers their time. She wrote, “I had to post this! Today morning I had a flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. But the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and locked it! The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has absolutely no clue!”

Radhika Apte ‘thanks’ airline for ‘fun ride’

Radhika Apte shares pictures while locked in at the airport | Image: Radhika Apte/Instagram

Radhika Apte further continued her note and wrote that the reason behind the delay of the flight was unknown. She shared, “Apparently, their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside. I managed to escape briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay (smiley emoji) now I’m locked inside (grinning face with big eyes emoji) and they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm (smiling face with hearts emoji) all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride!!”