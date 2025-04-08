Raid 2 Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn To Tear Down Corrupt Politician Riteish Deshmukh Despite Obstacles In Intense Crime Thriller

Raid 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn 's political thriller film is all set to touch the grounds on May 1, 2025, coinciding with International Labour Day. The makers have finally revealed the trailer of Raid 2 on their official YouTube channel on April 8. The sequel to the 2018 actioner is set to reprise his role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, while Riteish Deshmukh will be playing the role of antagonist.

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 official trailer out

Raid 2’s trailer was released on T-series' official YouTube handle at 1 pm on April 8. The 2-minute 34-second trailer gives a glimpse of the upcoming political crime and revenge saga.

The fearless Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Amay Patnaik takes on yet another case but this time he is against the powerful politician, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The antagonist is back in a deep-inked role. The story is smartly connected to the original Raid released in 2018 making it an effortless blend of thrill and nostalgia for fans.

What is the plot of Raid 2?

Raid 2 is an upcoming crime thriller helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial and Yashpal Sharma among others.

Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Amay Patnaik from the prequel. In January 2024, Riteish Deshmukh was cast as the villain, while Vaani Kapoor was cast alongside Devgn, replacing Ileana D'Cruz. The raid was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was inspired by a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the first instalment of the movie.