Raj Kapoor Centenary Celebration: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Mark Attendance

Raj Kapoor Film Festival: The actor's cinematic legacy will be celebrated on the big screen with PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation organising the RK Film Festival to celebrate the actor-filmmaker’s 100th birth anniversary. This three-day retrospective, beginning on Friday, will showcase ten films by Raj Kapoor, including Aag, Barsaat, Awaara, Shree 420, Jagte Raho, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, and Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Members of the Kapoor family arrived to attend the opening day of the celebration.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt exude Love & War vibe at Raj Kapoor film festival

Husband-wife duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were among the first celebrities to arrive at the Raj Kapoor film festival. The couple posed together on the red carpet and fans were reminded of their upcoming film Love & War, said to be a period drama. Ranbir looked classy in a black suit and he revealed his new look with a moustache. Alia, on the other hand, complimented her husband in a white saree teamed with a matching blouse and a choker neckpiece.



Neetu Kapoor with her daughter Ridhima at Raj Kapoor's Film Festival | Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt at Raj Kapoor's Film Festival | Image: Varinder Chawla

The duo was accompanied by Ranbir's mother- Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The mother-daughter duo brought glam to the red carpet. Fans of the couple missed their toddler Raha Kapoor at the event. Photos and videos of the actors with their family members are now viral.

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani walk the red carpet

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan brought a touch of royalty to the film festival. The Crew actress donned a white anarkali suit with regal patterns and paired it with minimal jewellery. Saif exuded the Pataudi Nawab vibes in a black bandhgala.



Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani at Raj Kapoor's Film Festival | Image: Varinder Chawla

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor at Raj Kapoor's Film Festival | Image: Varinder Chawla