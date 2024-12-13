Published 20:10 IST, December 13th 2024
Raj Kapoor Centenary Celebration: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Mark Attendance
Raj Kapoor Centenary Celebration: The Kapoor family is celebrating 100 years of Bollywood icon Raj Kapoor by organising a film festival in Mumbai.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Raj Kapoor Film Festival: The actor's cinematic legacy will be celebrated on the big screen with PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation organising the RK Film Festival to celebrate the actor-filmmaker’s 100th birth anniversary. This three-day retrospective, beginning on Friday, will showcase ten films by Raj Kapoor, including Aag, Barsaat, Awaara, Shree 420, Jagte Raho, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, and Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Members of the Kapoor family arrived to attend the opening day of the celebration.
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt exude Love & War vibe at Raj Kapoor film festival
Husband-wife duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were among the first celebrities to arrive at the Raj Kapoor film festival. The couple posed together on the red carpet and fans were reminded of their upcoming film Love & War, said to be a period drama. Ranbir looked classy in a black suit and he revealed his new look with a moustache. Alia, on the other hand, complimented her husband in a white saree teamed with a matching blouse and a choker neckpiece.
The duo was accompanied by Ranbir's mother- Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The mother-daughter duo brought glam to the red carpet. Fans of the couple missed their toddler Raha Kapoor at the event. Photos and videos of the actors with their family members are now viral.
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani walk the red carpet
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan brought a touch of royalty to the film festival. The Crew actress donned a white anarkali suit with regal patterns and paired it with minimal jewellery. Saif exuded the Pataudi Nawab vibes in a black bandhgala.
Aadar Jain and his new wife Alekha Advani were in attendance at the event too. Earlier this week, The entire Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aarman Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, and a few others, met Prime Minister Modi to invite him for the Raj Kapoor Film Festival to honour the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 20:10 IST, December 13th 2024