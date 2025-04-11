sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 11th 2025, 18:09 IST

Rajeev Sen Exposes Charu Asopa's Dubai Trips, Splurge On Property, Wardrobe Amid Move Out Of Mumbai Due To 'Financial Crisis'

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his ex-wife Charu Asopa have made headlines for their public separation. Amid this, the actress has moved out of Mumbai.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa with their daughter
A file photo of Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa with their daughter | Image: Instagram

Sushmita Sen's ex-sister-in-law moved out of Mumbai with her 3-year-old daughter Ziana. Charu and her husband Rajeev Sen tied the knot on June 7, 2019. Years later, they got divorced in 2023. However, they continued to share an amicable bond for a short time after that. A few days earlier, Charu shared that she is moving to Bikaner with her daughter because of financial struggles. She also confirmed, informing her ex-husband about her decision via a text. However, this did not sit well with Rajeev Sen, who does not believe her claims of struggling financially and says that she has ‘mastered the art of keeping his daughter away' from him.

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen hits out at ex-wife Charu Asopa

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rajeev Sen asserted that he feels ‘bad’ for his daughter Ziana, who has to bear the brunt of the couple's ugly relationship. He recalled asking Charu if he could visit his daughter in Bikaner, to which she never responded. He asserted, “I don’t think I have any rights, sadly—especially when I’ve made the effort and got silence in return. What more can I do?” He also questioned the validity of Charu Asopa's claims of selling clothes to make ends meet.

He shared that she had taken a ‘cruise trip’ with her family to Dubai and even paid for everyone's ticket. He also pointed out that her daily vlogs show her frequent shopping trips and the vacations she takes, which do not indicate any financial stress. He added that she has also bought property in Bikaner, which would not have been possible without being stable in finances. He pointed out, "The difference between me and Charu is that I don’t call the media daily to cry about a midlife crisis." He argued that money should not be discussed publicly, and he shared that he ‘feels sorry for that'. Rajeev Sen said that he has asked his lawyers to monitor the situation, but he has ‘forgiven' Charu Asopa for public defamation.  

