Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary: The Greatest Blessing

Bollywood actor couple Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa have been blessed with a baby girl. The new parents shared that they have welcomed their first child on their 4th wedding anniversary. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa first shared the screen space in the 2014 release CityLights. They fell in love on the sets and began dating. They married in November 2021 and have now expanded their family.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated for 11 years before marrying in November 2021 | Image: Instagram

They announced their first pregnancy in July this year. The couple tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. They have also recently jointly launched their production house, KAMPA Film. Rajkummar, 40, and Patralekhaa, 35, dated for 11 long years before tying the knot.

Announcing the birth of their baby girl, Rajkummar wrote, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl.” He further said, “The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary (sic).”

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa married in November 2021 | Image: X

Early congratulatory messages poured in from Ali Fazal, who commented on the post, "Oh my goddddd!!!! So so happy to hear this . Congratulations you two beautiful people. Mubaarak…(sic)." Neeti Mohan wrote, "Many many congratulations! can’t wait to see you all and the lil angel (sic)." Neha Dhupia said, "Congratulations you guys welcome to the best hood … parenthood (sic)," while Sophie Choudry commented, "Huge congratulations you guys!! Much love to you and your princess! God bless (sic)."

