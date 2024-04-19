Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao has currently been in the news - not specifically owing to his upcoming release, Srikanth - but in lieu of a paparazzi shot. The shot in question, stands highlighted owing to Rao's accentuated chin, something that has been a brimming topic of conjecture on online platforms, with respect to social media. The actor recently addressed the long standing speculations also opening up about his personal journey with chin fillers.

Rajkummar Rao admits to having chin fillers



In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Rajkummar Rao agreed to having gotten chin fillers some eight years ago. The actor revealed he had taken the decision following a suggestion from his dermatologist. The primary reason behind doing so, was to boost his confidence. He said, "about eight years ago, I did some filler work on my chin because I wanted to look confident. My dermatologist suggested it and I did. Do I feel confident after that? Yes. Have I done better films after that. It has changed the perception."

Advertisement

The actor also reasoned with the whole premise of fillers. Denouncing any need to treat the process or those who opt for it, as aliens, Rajkummar asserted people's rights to bodily autonomy. He added, "Acting is a visual media. I am not against it. If somebody wants to boost their confidence and the science is available, then why not. But no to plastic surgery. It is too expensive and time-consuming."

Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao addresses plastic surgery rumours



Prior to jumping into his revelation regarding fillers, Rajkummar had addressed the picture of his that had been going viral on the internet. Calling it just a bad picture, the actor assured his fans and well wishers that he had not undergone any extreme plastic surgery and was still very much himself.

Advertisement

He said, "I have not done any plastic surgery guys. It is just a bad photo. That is just a touch-up photo. I wish I had such clean and flawless skin because it looks like that. I was not wearing any makeup. But I must say it looks weird even for me. It was just a bad moment caught on camera. I have not done any plastic surgery." Srikanth will be releasing in theatres on May 10.