Rajkummar Rao has been busy promoting his upcoming movie Srikanth. During one such promotional event, the actor denied the rumours of going under the knife but revealed that he got chin fillers. Now, in a new interview, the actor claimed that the pressure to look good is as high on male actors as it is on female counterparts.

That pressure is there: Rajkummar Rao

In a conversation with Film Companion, Rajkummar was asked if the pressure to look good is the same for males. To this, he agreed and said that paparazzi are everywhere owing to which one has to look presentable whenever they step out. "Maybe not so bad that they talk about your chappals. But it happened to me recently, so I know. One wrong angle, one wrong picture, one wrong moment captured, and people would just talk about it for no reason," he said.

(A file photo of Rajkummar Rao | Image: Instagram)

He continued that before it was never like this, but now one has to look presentable even at the airport. What if one is having a bad hair day and doesn't have a cap, then that person will become a soft target of memes. "That pressure is there. It's so weird,” said Rajkummar.

I always keep my chin up: Rajkummar Rao

A few days ago, the actor was in the news after his photos from a recent event sparked plastic surgery rumours. The actor was heavily trolled on the internet with people dropping negative comments about him. When asked the actor how he manages to stay disconnected from the sound around him. The actor told Film Companion, "You want your views, you want your likes, fine doesn’t bother me, because I know eventually it's the work people will talk about and that is the most important thing to me because I’m still the same person, I’m still the same actor, I’m still as hungry as I was 10 years back."

He added that it doesn't matter to him and can disconnect as he is the kind of person who "always keeps my chin up".

The actor will be seen in Srikanth, a biopic based on a visually-impaired industrialist. Co-starring Alaya F, the film is slated to hit the theatres on May 10.