Rajkummar Rao has assumed a particularly candid persona as he makes his way through the press in the runup to the release of Srikanth. The actor recently opened up about wholeheartedly embracing the challenge that leading Srikanth was. He also reflected on his growth as an actor over the years.

Srikanth was a challenging role for Rajkummar Rao



In a recent interview with PTI, Rajkummar Rao opened up about how challenging it was for him, to take up the role of Srikanth Bolla. However, as an actor, that is exactly what Rajkummar is always on the lookout for. With Srikanth, it was a career first for the actor, essaying a visually-impaired individual - something that truly broadened his horizons as an actor.

He said, "I love challenges. And, something that scares me excites me even more. And Srikanth did that to me. I've never played a visually impaired man before. I didn't know if I would be able to do it. But that's the fun where you push yourself out of your comfort zone. There was so much research that had to be done. Whenever I get an opportunity like that, I totally cherish it."

Rajkummar Rao says he is anticipating working on even more challenging roles in the future



Rajkummar Rao also reflected on how any and every character that his is playing in the moment, becomes his dream role. That is how he ensures he is giving his all to his work. Opening up about his process he said, "I don't really plan. Whatever character, film I'm doing at that moment, that's my dream role. I'm only focused on that character and that story. I'm sure there's much more ahead for me."

Reflecting on his journey as an actor thus far, Rajkummar stated how three years back he would have never anticipated being offered a character like Srikanth. Now however, he cannot wait for all that lies ahead. He added, "Like, two-three years ago I didn't know that I would be able to do Srikanth, but it happened. (Today) there's more hunger in me as an actor, and there's more fire. There'll be way more challenging characters (coming) my way." Srikanth will be releasing in theatres on May 10.