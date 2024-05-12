Rajpal Yadav On Being Typecast As Comedy Actor: I Have Been Cautious

Advertisement

Rajpal Yadav is one of the most acclaimed comedy actors in the industry. The actor featured in hit films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Hungama in which he was applauded for his impeccable comic timing. In a new interview, the actor spoke about being aware of being typecast.

‘I am so thankful that I was aware of being typecast’, says Rajpal Yadav

In an interview with DNA, Rajpal Yadav spoke about being typecast in comedy roles. The actor is known for his character roles in films like Hungama, Waqt, and Chup Chup Ke. Subsequently, he got cast in a similar role and was considered synonymous with comedy.

A file photo of Rajpal Yadav | Image: Instagram

The actor stated, “I am so thankful that I was aware of being typecast. I have been cautious of this for 20 years now. For that, I did several films that were like a test of my skills.” He added that he is as much remembered for his comedies as he is for the other roles he essays. Citing examples the actor said, “On one hand, people remember my ‘mandir ka ghanta’ dialogue from Hungama, but on the other hand, they also remember me from Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon.”

Advertisement

Rajpal Yadav on being aware of featuring in diverse movies

In the same conversation, Rajpal admitted that he makes a conscious decision to keep a balance between the kind of films he does. He mentioned including a diverse genre of movies in his career. The 53-year-old actor said, “My motto has been to do four commercial films and one meaningful film a year. That ensures that films like Chup Chup Ke and Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh release around the same time. Even this year, I have just seen the release of Kaam Chalu Hai, while working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”

Advertisement

A file photo of Rajpal Yadav | Image: Instagram

Rajpal Yadav was last seen in the film Kaam Chalu Hai which premiered on Zee 5 in April. He is now gearing up for the release of Kartik Aaryan-Vidya Balan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, scheduled to release on Diwali 2024.