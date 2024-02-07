Journey Co-stars Nana Patekar, Rajpal Yadav Meet Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Advertisement

Bollywood veterans Nana Patekar and Rajpal Yadav along with producer Anil Sharma and other crew members of their upcoming film Journey called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu at his official residence Oak Over, here on Tuesday, January 22.

Nana Patekar, Rajpal Yadav at Himachal Pradesh's residence

Chief Minister Sukhvinder apprised them that the state is promoting film production as Himachal has been blessed with rich culture, history, and picturesque locations. To promote Himachal as a favourite destination, the government has formulated a comprehensive film policy and is planning to set up a film facilitation cell in the Department of Information and Public Relations as a single window platform for granting permission within three working days, he said.

कल शाम अपने आधिकारिक आवास 'ओक ओवर' में सुप्रसिद्ध अभिनेता नाना पाटेकर और राजपाल यादव, निर्माता अनिल शर्मा तथा जर्नी फिल्म के अन्य यूनिट सदस्यों से शिष्टाचार भेंट की।



सरकार अपनी नई फिल्म नीति से हिमाचल में फिल्मों के निर्माण को बढ़ावा दे रही है। pic.twitter.com/kwZqxWcodE — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) January 23, 2024

Himachal Pradesh government to offer more developed shooting locations

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said, “Our government will offer more developed film shooting locations to film producers with improved amenities." He added that the government will allow the film units engaged in outdoor shooting in the state to use airstrips and helipads located across Himachal.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister also said the government is also planning to institute annual film awards for quality films, with at least 50 per cent shooting in the state. "To create a film development fund for organising festivals, awards, and related activities is also under consideration," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)