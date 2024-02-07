Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 17:08 IST
Journey Co-stars Nana Patekar, Rajpal Yadav Meet Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu
Sukhu Chief Minister Sukhvinder apprised them that the state is promoting film production as Himachal has been blessed with a rich culture and history.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Bollywood veterans Nana Patekar and Rajpal Yadav along with producer Anil Sharma and other crew members of their upcoming film Journey called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu at his official residence Oak Over, here on Tuesday, January 22.
Nana Patekar, Rajpal Yadav at Himachal Pradesh's residence
Chief Minister Sukhvinder apprised them that the state is promoting film production as Himachal has been blessed with rich culture, history, and picturesque locations. To promote Himachal as a favourite destination, the government has formulated a comprehensive film policy and is planning to set up a film facilitation cell in the Department of Information and Public Relations as a single window platform for granting permission within three working days, he said.
Himachal Pradesh government to offer more developed shooting locations
The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said, “Our government will offer more developed film shooting locations to film producers with improved amenities." He added that the government will allow the film units engaged in outdoor shooting in the state to use airstrips and helipads located across Himachal.
Advertisement
The Chief Minister also said the government is also planning to institute annual film awards for quality films, with at least 50 per cent shooting in the state. "To create a film development fund for organising festivals, awards, and related activities is also under consideration," he added.
(With inputs from IANS)
Advertisement
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 17:08 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Healthy Substitutes For Peanut ButterWeb Stories10 minutes ago
Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimatesBusiness News13 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.