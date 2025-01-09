Rajpal Yadav Opens Up About Varun Dhawan Starrer Baby John's Debacle, Says 'If This Wasn’t A Remake Of Theri...'

Varun Dhawan's actioner Baby John was supposed to leave a lasting impact at the box office. However, it turned out to be a massive dud and couldn't even come close to recovering its cost at the box office. While Varun is yet to comment on the debacle of the movie, his co-star Rajpal Yadav has shared his two cents on why the movie fell flat at the box office. He also shared how Varun reacted to the failure.

Rajpal Yadav opens up about Baby John's failure at the box office

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rajpal called Baby John a "well-made film in every way" and added that it didn't work as it was a remake of the Tamil movie Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. "If this wasn’t a remake, then this would have been the most well-made film of my 25 year career. But since Vijay had done it, the audience had already seen it and because it was a remake, it affected the box office of the film," he added.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

In the movie, Rajpal played the role of Constable Ram Sevak, a deputy to Varun's character, DCP Satya Verma. While the critics pointed out the direction, they praised Varun and Rajpal's performance. Rajpal was praised particularly for a scene where he tried action for the first time.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

How did Varun Dhawan react to Baby John's debacle?

When asked if Varun was "depressed" by Baby John's box office, to this, Rajpal said "no" and added, "Varun is such a sweet boy, very hardworking. He has always tried to do something different, and his attempts must be appreciated because it’s a big deal to take risks.”

(A poster of Baby John | Image: Instagram)