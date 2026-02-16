Updated 16 February 2026 at 15:29 IST
Rajpal Yadav To Walk Out Of Tihar Jail, Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail And Suspends Sentence In Cheque Bounce Case
Delhi High Court granted interim bail to Rajpal Yadav in connection to ₹9 crore cheque-bouncing case. The Court noted that ₹1.5 crore has been deposited in the respondent’s bank account while considering the relief.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
राजपाल यादव को फिलहाल राहत नहीं | Image: X
Actor Rajpal Yadav is currently in Tihar Jail over a decade-old case of non-repayment of around ₹9 crore he took for his film. The Delhi High Court granted interim bail to Rajpal Yadav till March 18, in cheque bounce cases. A bench of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma granted interim bail subject to him depositing ₹lakh amount as bail bond and furnish 1 surety.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 16 February 2026 at 15:23 IST