Rakesh Roshan Addresses Nepotism Debate In Bollywood, Reveals What Made Him Launch Son Hrithik: Could See He Had...

The documentary series The Roshans showcased the illustrious legacy of Bollywood’s renowned Roshan family. Recently, in an interview, the Rakesh Roshan opened up about the nepotism debate and also spoke about how the actors are chosen for their role.

Rakesh Roshan on nepotism: We launch actor and actresses…’

The documentary of The Roshans reignited the discussion of nepotism and the filmmaker finally addressed it. In an interaction with Draw Your Box, Rakesh Roshan shared, We always cast people who are right for the role. I knew Hrithik well and saw hard he worked. He assisted me for four years and when he joined the school and showcased his acting, I could see he had everything it took. That’s when I decided to launch him”.

File photo of Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan | Source: Instagram

Rakesh Roshan further said that, “Had he not had all these things, I would never have launched him. So we launch actors and actresses on their capability”.

All about documentary-series The Roshans

The series focuses on the late Roshan Lal Nagrath, a respected music director; his son Rajesh Roshan, a noted composer; filmmaker Rakesh Roshan; and actor Hrithik Roshan. It provides an intimate look into their personal and professional lives, spanning three generations in the film industry. At the heart of the documentary is the late Roshan Lal Nagrath, better known as Roshan, and then follows his descendants - Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan - who have each uniquely shaped the landscape of Indian entertainment as directors, creators, musicians and actors.

Poster of The Roshans | Source: iMDb