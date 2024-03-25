×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's First Holi Is All About Love And Laughter

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani shared a glimpse of their first Holi celebration on their Instagram handle.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul and Jackky
Rakul and Jackky | Image:Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani took to their social media handle to share a glimpse of their first Holi celebrations. Both of them tied the knot in Goa on February 21. The couple got married as per Sikh tradition in the morning and later in the evening, they tied the knot as per Sindhi tradition.

Rakul and Jackky's first Holi celebration

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared a video from their first Holi celebration on their Instagram handle. Sharing the video, they captioned the post, "Happpppy holi from us to you ❤️❤️❤️." Soon after they made the post, their fans took to the comments section to shower them with love and blessings. A fan commented, "Happy Holi new jodi 😍," while another fan wrote, "Happy holi rakul di and Jacky sir aap dono kisi ki najar na Lage first holi congratulations 🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️🧿🧿🧿🧿."

Rakul Preet Singh is excited for her first Holi with her husband Jackky Bhagnani

During an interview with Spice Social, Rakul shared her excitement about celebrating her first Holi as a newlywed. She said, "It will be the first Holi we will be celebrating together." When asked about her life after marriage, the actress said, "Why does this wedding have to change anything?" She added that it's a beautiful part of life which is normal for anyone. She doesn't think there's any difference before and after the wedding to Jackky.

Rakul and Jackky's first Holi | Image: Instagram

 

Rakul and Jackky got married in the presence of their family and close friends, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Natasha, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, to name a few.

Published March 25th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

