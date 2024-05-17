Advertisement

De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu, made its theatrical debut in May 2019. Celebrating the 5 years of its release, Rakul shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram handle thanking her fans. The actress also reflected on the experience of working on the film and shared excitement about the upcoming sequel.

Rakul Preet Singh shares an update on De De Pyaar De 2

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul shared a compilation of her videos from the movie De De Pyaar De and wrote, “Today marks 5 years of a journey that touched my heart in ways I never imagined. ‘De De Pyaar De’ will always hold a special place within me - a story of love, laughter, and the unexpected twists of fate. Grateful for every soul who embraced this film and its characters, including mine. Here’s to celebrating the magic of love and the power of storytelling. #5YearsofDeDePyaarDe.”

The actress further expressed her eagerness for the sequel of the film. “And can’t be happier to kickstart a double dose of masti with ddpd2,” Rakul concluded.

What more do we know about De De Pyaar De 2?

While the first instalment revolved around the challenges faced by Ashish (Ajay Devgn) in convincing his family to accept his relationship with the much younger Ayesha Khurana (Rakul Preet Singh), the sequel promises a fresh twist. This time, the focus shifts to Ayesha's family's reaction to her romance with a man twice her age.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel, titled De De Pyaar De 2, is slated to hit the silver screen on May 1, 2025. The production of De De Pyaar De 2 is scheduled to commence in June 2024, following Ajay Devgn's completion of filming for Singham Again and Raid 2. The sequel promises to deliver the same blend of romance, comedy, and catchy music that made the original a hit. Penned by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, the film will be produced by T-Series in collaboration with Luv Films.

