Published 14:49 IST, January 23rd 2025

Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced For 3 Months Imprisonment In Cheque Bounce Case; Non-bailable Warrant Issued: Report

The Mumbai courts have issued a non-bailable warrant in Ram Gopal Varma's name.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram Gopal Varma has reportedly been sentenced to 3 months of imprisonment in a cheque bounce case on Tuesday, January 21. Media reports suggest that after hearing the case for around seven years, the Mumbai courts have issued a non-bailable warrant in his name.

