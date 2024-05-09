Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana have been in the news since the movie went on the floors in Mumbai last month. Several photos and videos from the sets have been leaked online showcasing the lead stars on set in costumes from the era. Amid this, the makers of the epic periodic drama have found themselves in a soup after producer Madhu Mantena asserted ownership of the film's IP rights.

Madhu Mantena issues public notice over rights of Ramayana

In a public notice issued through trade channels, Mantena revealed discussions between his production company Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP and producer Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Technologies. He stated that the transfer of these rights has not materialised into a formal agreement. The proposed deal, including the script, title and other materials, is yet to come into effect.

(A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

"The members of the public are hereby informed and put to notice that Prime Focus Technologies Limited had pursuant to an Assignment Agreement entered into, wiuth our client, Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP in April 2024 sought to acquire the Intellectual Property Right of our client in the Project Ramayana (being the script and material Ramayana based on the epic)," an excerpt from the notice read.

Mantena has firmly asserted that the right of Ramayana directed by Nitish Tiwari remains under his ownership. He warned them of legal action if they or anyone else tried to breach the copyright.

What do we know about Ramayana?

In the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will play the roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita respectively. Apart from them, the movie reportedly stars Lara Dutta as Kekayi, Arjun Govil as Raja Dashrath and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. It is reported that Rakul Preet Singh and Bobby Deol have also joined the film's cast.

