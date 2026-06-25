Ramayana Event: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Ravie Dubey Unite To Give Select Fans Exclusive Sneak Peek, Photos Go Viral

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Touted as the most expensive Bollywood movie ever, the promotions for the magnum opus have begun partially. Most recently, a special event was hosted by Ranbir Kapoor and Yash for fans of the film. Videos and photos from the event are now viral online.

Clips from the Ramayana special fan event go viral

As per reports, the team hosted a special event for nearly 150 content creators on June 16 in Mumbai. At the event, the attendees were shown a special 15-minute footage of the mythological drama. While the makers of the movie have kept the details of the duology under wraps, inside videos from the pre-release event have gone viral on social media.

It must be noted that the creators have been sharing only the footage from the event and not from the screening. The biggest highlights from the event were the presence of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash together. Ravie Dubey, who will play the role of Laxman in the movie, also joined the duo. Attendees of the event shared that the team showcased special behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the movie, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana, the film revolves around the story of Rama, who is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu. It follows his journey as a prince of Ayodhya, his exile, and his battle with Ravana. Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The music for the film is composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. The first part of Ramayana is set to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to release in Diwali 2027.

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