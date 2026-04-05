Ramayana: Hrithik Roshan Endorses Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Amid Massive Criticism Over Shoddy VFX, Says, 'You Can't Criticise the Maker'

Days after netizens reacted with mixed opinions to the first teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana,' actor Hrithik Roshan addressed the debate surrounding the film's VFX and visual style.

The teaser of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer received praise for its scale and music; however, it also drew criticism from some viewers over its visual effects. As the debate continued on social media, Hrithik addressed the conversation through a detailed note.

Reflecting on his own journey with visual storytelling and how "bad VFX" can feel, Hrithik shared how deeply cinema has influenced him since childhood and how even imperfect visuals can shape creativity.

"Yes bad VFX exists. It's sometimes so bad it's painful to watch. Especially for me... and especially when it's a film I'm part of. As an 11 year old kid I saw Back to the Future on a trip to London and it changed me forever. I became obsessed. I would sit with my dad's VHS player studying the frames pause -play pause-play until I broke the player."

Talking about the effort and "intention" behind large-scale films, Hrithik praised filmmakers who take risks to create something new for movie buffs. "Today some special humans among us, like the makers of films like Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali, Ramayana, (also my dad for Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish of course) are my heroes, they have the guts and vision to do what's never been done - all for the love of cinema so that we - the audience - get to experience something never watched before. From my point of view, they risked all that money, and years and years of effort just so another 11 year old kid could feel what I felt. To me, that's noble."

"The intention by itself deserves applause! I am proud of my fellow Indians. What I would give to be a part of such dreams even as an assistant. But this post is not about me, it's about us, the audience. The thing is, it takes thousands of our artistes working round the clock for multiple years to bring VFX-heavy films to life, so the least we can do is bash them with some better awareness!," he added.

He went on to share how "different VFX styles" work, adding that every visual choice is about realism, and audiences should also consider what suits the story.

"In my little understanding from the little that I have learnt is that there are different VFX styles adopted by makers to bring their vision to life. It's like in comics or animation - some prefer ANIME style but that's not as realistic as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. You can like one style over the other but neither is wrong."

Concluding his note, Hrithik said, "you can't criticize the maker just cause he has chosen one style while you prefer another style. Thats not fair. So sometimes when you say "bad VFX." Maybe it's just a style you didn't expect? So next time don't just ask, "Is it real?" First ask, "Is it right for the story?" "Is it making me feel what the maker intended?" Debate it. But debate it with awareness."

Soon after he shared the post on Instagram, netizens chimed in to share their reactions. A fan asked him in the comments, "Loved this perspective sir. As an audience, how can we train our eye to understand the intent behind VFX instead of just judging realism? Any simple way you'd suggest for beginners like us?" Hrithik replied, "I guess - wait till you watch the entire movie before you judge. Till then hold your opinion."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also stars Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol. The film is set to release in October 2026, ahead of Diwali. (ANI)

