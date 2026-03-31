Ramayana 'Rama' First Glimpse: Ranbir Kapoor Talks About 'Maryada Puroshottam' Lord Ram At LA Event

After wowing audience with his powerpacked performance in 'Animal', actor Ranbir Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of his one of the most amitious projects 'Ramayana', helmed by acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari.

On Monday, Ranbir along with Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra unveiled a crucial asset of the film at an event in Los Angeles.

Titled 'Rama', the new glimpse reportedly features Ranbir's look as Lord Ram. In India. this asset will be launched on April 2, Coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti.

Several visuals from the US event have surfaced online, leaving fans excited.

In one of the viral videos from the LA launch, Ranbir as seen sharing his insights on bringing Lord Rama's character to life via a cinematic project.





Describing Lord Ram as "conscience keeper of billions of people", Ranbir said, "Lord Ram has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries. He enlightens us about the triumph of human spirit. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness, and is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man."

Official pictures and videos by the team of 'Ramayana' have not been released yet.

With Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as the formidable Ravana, Sunny Deol as the mighty Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Ramayana is one of the most awaited films of 2026.

Earlier, during one of the events, director Nitesh Tiwari described the project as a cultural milestone, calling it "more than a film."

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He said, "This is more than a film. It is a vision meant to transcend borders while honouring the soul of our culture."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic is slated for a worldwide IMAX release, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027. (ANI)

