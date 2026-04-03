Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Praises Sai Pallavi As Sita, Yash As Ravana; Says 'Couldn't Have Cast Someone Better'

The makers unveiled the much-awaited Rama teaser of Ramayana on Thursday, April 2. The clip offered a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Rama while teasing Sai Pallvi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. During the India launch, Ranbir interacted with the media, praised the casting of his co-stars and added that he couldn't have cast anyone better than them.

(A still from Ramayana teaser | Image: YouTube)

Ranbir Kapoor calls Sai Pallavi a 'Brilliant Actor'

In an interaction with the media at Ramayana's Rama teaser launch, the actor spoke at length about Sai Pallavi and said that when he first saw the actress in Sita's avatar, he knew that she was the only one suitable for the role. "We all know Sai is such a brilliant actor. You know, she’s accomplished so much. The first day, I remember, when I saw her as Sita, I just looked at Nitesh sir, and we both just knew that we couldn’t have cast someone better than her," he said.

Ranbir Kapoor praises Yash as Ravana

The actor further spoke about Yash's casting as Ravana, saying he has an aura and screen presence. "Yash, of course, he has the stardom that he has. To play Ravana, you need somebody who has that aura and screen presence. His interpretation of Ravana is very different from what we have seen over the years. I think that’s something which the audiences will really enjoy watching on the big screen," he said.

The teaser offers blurred glimpses of Sai Pallavi as Sita and a back shot of Yash as Ravana walking towards his Pushpak Viman, leaving the audience eager to watch the movie. However, the film's VFX didn't impress the fans, and they asked the team to fix it before release; otherwise, it would meet the same fate as Prabhas' Adipurush.

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Apart from Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film also stars Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor and Sunny Deol. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled by Namit Malhotra, the first part of Ramayana will hit the theatres on Diwali 2026 and the second part on Diwali 2027.