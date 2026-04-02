Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Snapped With Director Nitesh Tiwari, Producer Namit Malhotra Ahead Of Rama Glimpse

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is back in Mumbai after his recent trip to Los Angeles, seems to have returned to work mode, as he is all set to begin promotions for his upcoming film Ramayana.

Just a day before the release of the first glimpse of Rama from Ramayana, Ranbir was seen in Bandra along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra.



He kept his look simple and casual in a denim jacket, track pants, and a white T-shirt.



Earlier this week, Ranbir, along with the film's team, launched a crucial asset of the film at an event in Los Angeles. During the event, the actor spoke about playing the role of Lord Ram and what the character means to people.

Describing Lord Ram as the "conscience keeper of billions of people," Ranbir said, "Lord Ram has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries. He enlightens us about the triumph of the human spirit. He stands for compassion, courage, righteousness, and forgiveness, and is called Maryada Purushottam, which represents the ideal man."

Titled Rama, the new glimpse reportedly features Ranbir's look as Lord Ram. In India, this asset will be launched on April 2, coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti.

With Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as the formidable Ravana, Sunny Deol as the mighty Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Ramayana is one of the most awaited films of 2026.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with the eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic is slated for a worldwide IMAX release, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.