Ramayana: Yash As Ravan To Kickstart Shoot Of Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Starrer With This Key Sequence

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood. Ever since the film’s announcement, it has grabbed audience’s attentions for its star studded cast. Earlier, KGF star Yash had confirmed to be part of the movie. There are now reports that the actor will start shooting from March this year.

Yash to begin filming for Ramayana from March?

According to a report, Yash will join the shoot of Ramayana by March this year. He will begin with his solo sequences in Lanka, followed by the Panchvati sequence. For the unversed, Yash will be playing the role of Ravana.

File photo of Yash | Source: Instagram

Earlier, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Yash opened up about his role and shared that it is a very fascinating character and he wouldn’t have done the movie for any other reason. “In Ramayana, if you had asked me, ‘Would you play any other character? Probably not. For me, Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor so I really like the shades and the nuances of a particular character. There’s vast scope to preset it in a very different way”. Yash added that he is sxcited and hopes it comes out to be a “very unique approach”.

What do we know about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

Inspired by the Hindu legend- Ramayana, the film will be released in two parts and not three as was speculated previously. As of now, the makers have only confirmed the casting of Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. Very little is known about the movie at this stage and the filmmakers are taking extreme steps to ensure that there are no leaks from the film set.

Official announcement of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana | Image: X