Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone's Reunion At Airport Reminds Netizens Of Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor Moment | Watch
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were spotted jetting off from Mumbai on October 4. In a heartwarming moment, the ex-couple could be seen exchanging a warm hug.
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport on the early morning of October 4. The ex-couple arrived at the airport seperately, but reunited inside the terminal. Photos and videos of the actors sharing a buggy are now viral online. Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh were also spotted arriving at the same airport, minutes later.
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor share a warm hug
In the viral videos, Deepika Padukone could be seen wearing a grey tracksuit for comfortable travel. She tied her hair in a braid and donned sunglasses as she jetted off from Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, sported his signature black on black look and posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the terminal. After his entrance inside, he could be seen giving Deepika a side hug while she was seated in the buggy.
Actor Ranveer Singh also arrived at the airport separately, but shortly after his wife. He obliged fans with selfies and autographs. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone headed to Delhi, seemingly for a work commitment. Upon their arrival in the national capital, the Animal actor could be seen waiting for Deepika at the exit. They shared a warm hug again before departing in their respective cars. Fans of the actors are now waiting in anticipation to know more about the project they are collaborating on.
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's meetup reminded fans of the recent Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor moment. In March earlier this year, the actors, who have been dating each other for many years, shared a warm hug on the stage at the IIFA Awards. The actors were seen catching up with each other during the event. Their photos and videos quickly circulated online and became the talk of the town. The duo dated for a long time in the late 2000s before parting ways in 2006.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 4 October 2025 at 11:36 IST