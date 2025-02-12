Ranbir Kapoor Gets Trolled Due To Voice-over In Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Kingdom, Netizens Call Actor's Tone 'Worst'

VD12 Titled Kingdome: On Thursday, Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media handle to announce the title and unveiled a teaser offering a glimpse of what to expect from the movie. The movie is set to release in three languages - Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. For the Hindi version teaser, the voice-over was given by Ranbir Kapoor. While makers thought that it would suit the tone of the movie, netizens have very different opinions on the same. They took to social media to troll the Animal actor's voice in the teaser

Ranbir Kapoor's voice-over in the Hindi version of Kingdom gets negative reviews

While the teaser of Kingdom has created an uproar on social media with everyone talking about Vijay Deverakonda's action mode, a section of the internet has given thumbs down to Ranbir's voice-over in the Hindi version. They are calling his voice 'dull' and opined that Ajay Devgn would have been the better fit for the voice-over as he could have given justice to Vijay's action avatar.

An X user wrote, "Honestly ranbir voice is dull, ajay devgan would have done justice to it." Another wrote, "Worst voice.. NTR voice only suits."

For the Tamil version, Suriya has lent his voice, while the Telugu version has Jr NTR ruling the voice-over.

What is the teaser all about?

The teaser promises some intense action throughout the film and gives one the idea that the story of the film will revolve around the struggle of a section of people. Vijay, for his part, sports a six-pack and a rugged look that is complete with cropped hair and a beard. The teaser also has a shot of the actor in what appears to be a prison. Without literally giving anything of the story away, the intense teaser has managed to catch the attention of fans and film buffs.