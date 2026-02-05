Ranbir Kapoor Hints At 'Another Character' In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park, Says 'Can't Wait To...'

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was a major hit in 2023. The film grossed around ₹918 crore worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing A-rated Indian film. However, its plot invited negative reviews with movie buffs criticising Vanga over the glorification of violence and misogyny. But this didn't stop the director from announcing the sequel, Animal Park, which will continue from where Animal ended. Now, as Animal is set to premiere in Japan on February 13, Ranbir and Vanga came together virtually and interacted with Japan audience. They spoke about the film and the upcoming sequel. Amid this, the actor also spilt the beans on the characters of Animal Park.

'There Is Another Character'

During the chat, Ranbir expressed his excitement about stepping back into the world of Animal and shared that Vanga had the sequel story in his mind since they were filming for Part 1. He also hinted at another character in the story. "I can’t wait to get back on set with Sandeep and play this character! Now there is another character. Because it is a continuing story, he had the story of Part 2 also very clear in his mind while filming Part 1. It’s very exciting and inspiring for me as an actor. Both of us keep chatting and discussing different ideas," he was quoted as saying.

Vanga also further assured the fans that the film will go on the floors soon and added that the focus this time will be on two brothers. "Animal Park will start soon once I finish the current film. There will more animals as Aziz is another animal. Keeping that in mind it will be a war between the two brothers now, who look alike. So I thought Animal Park will be right title. I will start the shoot mid 2027.”

Vanga is currently busy shooting Spirit, starring Prabhas, whereas Ranbir has two projects, Ramayana and Love & War, which are scheduled to release this year. When both are free, then only Animal Park will go on the floors.