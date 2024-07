Published 10:54 IST, July 30th 2024

Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About His 'Deep' Faith In Sanatana Dharam, Reveals He Does Chanting And Puja

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Nitish Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana, as Lord Ram. He will star opposite Sai Pallavi, essaying the role of Sita.