Ranbir Kapoor Or Mahesh Babu, The Better Ram Is...? Fan War Erupts As Varanasi Gets Compared To Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Babu are both confirmed to embody the role of Lord Ram on the big screen. The former will play the role of the Hindu God in the screen adaptation of Ramayana, a duology movie directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The films will release in Diwali of 2026 and 2027, and the first glimpse was unveiled to a thunderous response in July this year.

Mahesh Babu is also confirmed to play the role of Lord Ram briefly in the movie Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The first look and title of the film was unvieled at an event in Hyderabad on November 15, wherein the filmmaker confirmed that a part of the film is based on Ramayana with the lead actor portraying the role of Lord Rama.

Following the confirmation, fans of Mahesh Babu took to social media to comment that he would play a better Lord Ram than Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana.

Fans pit Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Babu against each other as the actors gear up to play Lord Ram on screen

After the Varanasi teaser reveal, fans of Mahesh Babu took to X (formerly Twitter) to pit him against Ranbir Kapoor. A comment read, “Now Ranbir Kapoor will have sleepless nights for sure....After Rajamouli said Mahesh Babu comes as Lord Rama." While most comments pitted the actors against each other, some netizens shared that they would watch and support both films. Fans of Ranbir and Bollywood also weighed in and heaped high praises on not just the actor but also the first look of Ramayana, calling it ‘more supreme’ than the Varanasi teaser.



Fans comparing Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Babu as Lord Ram | Image: x

