Following the success of his recent release, Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to star in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological drama Ramayana. As per the latest reports, the actor is scheduled to commence shooting for the epic tale in March 2024, with additional schedules planned for April and May.

Ramayan to commence shooting on March 2

As per a report in Mid-day, the cast and crew of Ramayana were reportedly informed about the crucial start date of March 2. Director Nitesh Tiwari has outlined an extensive schedule at Film City for the initial phase of shooting.

During the initial leg of the shoot, Ranbir Kapoor, alongside co-star Sai Pallavi, will film scenes with substantial dialogues. Subsequently, major crowd sequences, including significant war portions, are scheduled for filming in April and May. The intention is to conclude these sequences before the onset of the monsoon season.

(Nitesh Tiwari is directing Ramayan | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Tiwari has collaborated with VFX powerhouse DNEG to craft the intricate mythological universe of Ramayana. Extensive time has been invested in the pre-production phase, involving look tests and 3D mapping sessions with the cast. The report also stated that Kapoor is set to fly to Los Angeles in February for crucial technical rehearsals at the DNEG office.

During the initial weeks of the shoot, expert technicians from Los Angeles will join the team to assist in familiarising themselves with the intricate technical processes. The makers of Ramayana aim to release the epic by the second half of 2025.

(File photo of Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

Why did Alia leave the project?

Initially, Alia Bhatt was supposed to play the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial. However, she opted out of the film due to date issues. A source close to Pinkvilla said, "It's understandable that a magnum opus like Ramayana requires time and intense pre-production work, as they are going into the smallest details of everything to get it right on screen. Which is why things are progressing at a slower pace. Also, as far as the casting is concerned, Ranbir Kapoor is still committed to playing Lord Ram, while Alia Bhatt, who was approached for the project, is no longer part of it. The actress was in talks for the role of Goddess Sita, but the collaboration didn’t work out because of date issues.”