sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 18:33 IST, October 19th 2024

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor The New Jodi In Dhoom 4? Stree 2 Actress Says 'I've Officially...'

The next chapter in the Dhoom franchise has been in discussion for long. However, nothing concrete about the rumoured project has come to light.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are linked to Dhoom 4
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are linked to Dhoom 4 | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:33 IST, October 19th 2024