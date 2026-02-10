Ranbir Kapoor Talks About Choosing 'Friendship' Over 'Distance' With His Daughter Raha, Unlike His Bond With Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor are often seen as one of this generation’s coolest father-daughter duos. In a recent promotional interview, Animal actor has opened up about how becoming a father has transformed him. He has also shared how he is shaping his own journey as a parent while carrying forward the Kapoor family legacy. He spoke about these changes when he was announced as the new brand ambassador of a legacy jewellery brand.

In an interview with PNG Jewellery’s MD and CEO, Dr Saurabh Gadgil, shared on their official Instagram, the Ramayana actor spoke about how his bond with his late father, Rishi Kapoor, has shaped the way he wants to raise his daughter. He explained, "My father’s relationship with me had a little bit of distance; it was not like a friendship, because that’s how that generation was; there was a glass wall. But now, differently with my child, I want to break that glass wall. I want to be a friend to her, give her the wings to fly in whichever direction she wants," he said.

He also talked about the Kapoor legacy and highlighted the need to build one’s own identity. He then said, “Once you know you have come from a family of achievers, the next generation doesn’t succeed on past laurels. You have to take an individualistic approach, your own thought process, bringing something new to the table. If you are doing the same copy-paste of what your forefathers have done, somewhere there would be a saturation point. So I think it’s the intention—you have to really carry a feeling, a feeling of legacy and emotion forward. If you have that in the true sense, then nothing can stop you.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Raha often appear together around Mumbai. Paparazzi clips of the father and daughter enjoying time together frequently go viral.