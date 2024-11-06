Published 13:31 IST, November 6th 2024
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Trend After Ramayana Announcement, Netizens Say, 'They Are Coming'
Ramayana: The release date and the first poster of the most anticipated movie featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash & Sai Pallavi in the lead roles was unveiled today.
Ramayana will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles | Image: Ramayana
13:30 IST, November 6th 2024