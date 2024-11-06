sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Donald Trump | Google Interference | Russia Bomb Threat | India vs Canada | Elon Musk |

Published 13:31 IST, November 6th 2024

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Trend After Ramayana Announcement, Netizens Say, 'They Are Coming'

Ramayana: The release date and the first poster of the most anticipated movie featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash & Sai Pallavi in the lead roles was unveiled today.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ramayana
Ramayana will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles | Image: Ramayana
Advertisement

13:30 IST, November 6th 2024