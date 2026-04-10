Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Share First Photo Of Their Newborn Daughter, Name Her Nyomica | Know Meaning

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram embraced parenthood on March 10 as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Now, on her one-month birthday, the new parents have announced her name and even offered a glimpse of their newborn daughter. The name was reportedly chosen by Randeep's sister Anjali Hooda. The couple welcomed their first baby after 2 years of their marriage.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

First photo of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's baby girl

Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep shared a set of two photos along with a voice note pronouncing his daughter's name. In the first image, the newborn can be seen sleeping peacefully in her mother's arms. In the next, Lin can be seen playing with his daughter and living the moment. Sharing the post, Randeep wrote, "A new centre to our world. NYOMICA HOODA - Divine Grace, Freedom and limitless like the sky."

In the statement, as per the news agency IANS, the couple said that Nyomica felt just right the moment they heard it. “This past month has been life-changing in the most wonderful way, and we’re soaking in every moment of this new journey as parents,” they added.

Soon after he shared the post, his friends flooded the comment section. Anaita Shroff wrote, "Congratulations!" Others, including Vineet Kumar Siingh and Meenakshi Dixit, dropped heart emoticons.

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What is the meaning of Nyomica?

Nyomica is a beautiful name which means divine grace, limitless kindness, intelligence and grace.

On March 10, the new parents announced the birth of their baby girl. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared the exciting news along with a photo of Randeep's father holding the newborn in his arms. Sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to grandfather and the granddaughter..Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love. (sic)."

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