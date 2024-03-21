×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 15:04 IST

Randeep Hooda On Working With Alia Bhatt In Highway: I Didn't Speak To Her, She Wouldn't Sit With Me

Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt worked together for Imtiaz Ali's 2014 film Highway. It was one of the highest-earning films of the year.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Highway
Highway | Image:IMDb
  2 min read
Randeep Hooda, who is currently gearing up for the release of his film Veer Savarkar, recently recalled working with Alia Bhatt in the 2014 film Highway. He revealed that the actress was terrified of him and that he maintained his distance from her.

Randeep on working with Alia Bhatt

Talking to Humans Of Bombay, Randeep Hooda addressed the reports of them not talking on the sets of Imtiaz Ali's film Highway. The actor said, "That was more for her. She was from Juhu, she hadn’t really seen much of the world, she didn’t have the exposure."

He added, "I had exposure… I’d been in NCR with the Gurjars and Jaats. I grew up among them. So, to keep her fear of my character in place… She used to be terrified of me, and I made sure of that. I never spoke to her. She wouldn’t come sit next to me also. And that’s the effect we wanted in the movie because that character had to be… She was new, she was still getting her acting chops right. I hope somebody does these things for me."

What is Highway all about?

The critically acclaimed film Highway revolves around a young woman (Alia Bhatt) who finds herself experiencing Stockholm Syndrome (a psychological condition of a victim who identifies with and empathises with their captor or abuser and their goals) after being kidnapped by a truck driver (Randeep Hooda). The film was a commercial hit.

What's Randeep Hooda up to?

Randeep Hooda is currently busy promoting his film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar which is all set to hit the theatres on March 22. The biopic also stars Ankita Lokhande in the lead role. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is now one of the highest-paid actresses and a National Award holder for Best Actress. She will be soon seen in the film Jigra also starring Vedang Raina. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 15:04 IST

