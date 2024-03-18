×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

Randeep Hooda Lost 30 Kg For Role In Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Reveals Politician's Grandson

Grandson of Veer Savarkar, Ranjit lauded Randeep Hooda for his efforts to perfectly portray Vinayak Damodar in the upcoming biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda | Image:Randeep Hooda/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Randeep Hooda, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, is known for giving his heart and soul to portray a character. Similarly, he did with his upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in which he plays the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Opening up about his preparation for the character, Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of the activist spoke greatly of the actor’s portrayal of his grandfather.

VD Savakar's grandson hails Randeep Hooda's dedication

Speaking to ANI, Ranjit Savarkar lauded the Highway actor for his efforts to perfectly portray Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the upcoming biopic and revealed that Randeep reduced 30 kg weight just for the character. “I had discussions with Randeep Hooda several times. He has made this film with so much effort, he reduced 30 kg weight,” the grandson revealed.

 

Anti-national forces behind attack on VD Savarkar's image, says grandson Ranjit - India Today

 

Opening up about the film, he added “Film is a medium through which history can be taken towards the new generation. I hope more films are made about him and other revolutionaries.”

Randeep Hooda Weight Loss: Randeep Hooda undergoes extreme makeover, loses 26 kgs for 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' - The Economic Times

 

Randeep Hooda locked himself to prepare for Veer Savarkar biopic

On the death anniversary of Veer Savarkar on February 26, Hooda shared a long post remembering the late politicians. In the caption, he revealed staying in a cell to feel what he had gone through. An excerpt from his post read, " During the recce on his biopic, I tried to lock myself inside this cell to feel what he must have gone through. I couldn’t stay locked for even 20 minutes where he was locked for 11 years often in solitary confinement. I imagined the unparalleled endurance of #VeerSavarkar who endured the cruelty and inhuman conditions of the imprisonment and yet managed to build and inspire the armed revolution."

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar marks Hooda's directorial debut and also stars Ankita Lokhande in the lead. Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali and Panchali Chakraborty, the film is set to release on March 22, 2024 in Hindi and Marathi.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 09:59 IST

Whatsapp logo